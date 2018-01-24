A 52-year-old man who collapsed in the road after a traffic wreck near Bremerton was struck and killed by passing car on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the Washington State Patrol.
He wasn’t injured in the traffic accident. Then he was hit and killed by a passing car

By Craig Hill

January 24, 2018 09:48 AM

A 52-year-old man who collapsed in the road after a traffic wreck near Bremerton was struck and killed by passing car on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the Washington State Patrol.

The man was standing in the road near the intersection of Division Avenue and state Route 3 after being involved in a two-car, non-injury collision, the report states. He collapsed for unknown reasons and was struck by a 2014 Chrysler 300 sedan that was heading south on Route 3, troopers reported. The driver was not injured. The incident took place shortly after 5 p.m.

The incident is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

