He wasn’t injured in the traffic accident. Then he was hit and killed by a passing car

A 52-year-old man who collapsed in the road after a traffic wreck near Bremerton was struck and killed by passing car on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the Washington State Patrol.
The man was standing in the road near the intersection of Division Avenue and state Route 3 after being involved in a two-car, non-injury collision, the report states. He collapsed for unknown reasons and was struck by a 2014 Chrysler 300 sedan that was heading south on Route 3, troopers reported. The driver was not injured. The incident took place shortly after 5 p.m.
The incident is under investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
