Third person charged in fatal shooting of Deputy McCartney arraigned

Karly Ann Parker pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide and three counts of reckless endangerment for the Aug. 6 head-on crash. Her friend and passenger, 19-year-old Kaitlin Taylor, died at St. Joseph Medical Center several days after the wreck.
A doorbell camera shows a thief stealing a package from the porch of a Puyallup home on 66th Avenue East on Nov. 9. Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are hoping to catch the man who they compared to the legendary Dr. Seuss character in a Facebook post.
Tacome police canvas a Hilltop neighborhood near the intersection of South 19th Street and South Sprague Avenue for a 33-year-old man who escaped from police Wednesday afternoon while being transported from a hearing in Lakewood to Pierce County Jail. He was later apprehended.