Crossfire of contentious divorce case hits legal babysitter where it hurts 2:32

Angry audience member throws punches, mic stand and stool at comedian 1:51

These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs 1:52

‘We can confirm the righteousness of Daniel McCartney,’ Sheriff says 4:20

UPS driver mauled by pit bulls tells harrowing tale to KIRO7 News 1:04

Woman who vanishes finds fame in Tacoma's most memorable case of amnesia 1:49

Pair charged with murder in shooting death of deputy 0:43

Deputy killed by fleeing burglar 2:15

A look inside Amazon Go, retailer's cashierless convenience store 1:36

Goodwill building catches fire 0:24

  • Third person charged in fatal shooting of Deputy McCartney arraigned

    Samantha Dawn Jones, the third person charged in the fatal shooting of Pierce County sheriff's deputy Daniel McCartney, was arraigned Wednesday. Bail was set at $2 million.

Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com
What happens during a school lockdown?

A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.

Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief?

A doorbell camera shows a thief stealing a package from the porch of a Puyallup home on 66th Avenue East on Nov. 9. Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are hoping to catch the man who they compared to the legendary Dr. Seuss character in a Facebook post.

Police search Hilltop neighborhood for escapee

Tacome police canvas a Hilltop neighborhood near the intersection of South 19th Street and South Sprague Avenue for a 33-year-old man who escaped from police Wednesday afternoon while being transported from a hearing in Lakewood to Pierce County Jail. He was later apprehended.