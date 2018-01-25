Detectives want help finding man suspected of double homicide

Detectives are asking for help in locating a man suspected of killing two men outside a White Center club on Jan. 6, the King County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday.
Merle Charles “Chucky” Buchanan, 26, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder. According to a statement released by the department, he is suspected of shooting Jose Angel Garcia, 51, and Paul Victor Tapia, 45, outside of Taradise Cafe on the 9800 block of 16th Avenue Southwest.
Deputies responded at about 1 a.m. and found Garcia dead at the scene. Tapia was declared dead later after being transported to Harborview Medical Center.
Buchanan was identified as a suspect during the investigation and detectives believe he is still frequenting the Seattle, Burien and Renton areas.
He is described as 5-foot-9, 195 pounds. He is also wanted on a felony domestic violence no-contact order warrant. Detectives say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Those with information about Buchanan or his location are asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers, 800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
