His road rage cost another man his leg. Now he’s headed to prison

A Bainbridge Island man whose road rage led to a man’s leg being severed in Tacoma was found guilty Thursday of first-degree assault.
Jeffrey Giblin, who turns 56 on Friday, was found guilty in Pierce County Superior Court of first-degree assault and felony hit-and-run. He faces up to 11 years in prison for the Sept. 10, 2016, assault, and he is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 9.
The incident started when Giblin attempted to merge his BMW onto westbound state Route 512 from Canyon Road East along with another vehicle. Giblin flipped off the other driver, then cut him off, too.
The driver tried to get onto northbound Interstate 5, but Giblin cut him off again. The two cars went north on I-5 to the exit to state Route 16, with Giblin keeping the other driver from passing.
Both cars pulled onto the shoulder of the exit, and the drivers got out and argued. Giblin tried to punch the other driver, but he missed.
The other driver’s brother got out of the second car to get his sibling back into the driver’s seat. As the brother was outside the car, Giblin backed up his car and trapped that man’s leg between the two vehicles, crushing it.
Giblin tried to flee the scene, but witnesses followed him and he was arrested nearby.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
