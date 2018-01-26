More Videos

Joey Gibson, a right-wing activist from Vancouver, and his group held a rally at The Evergreen State College in Olympia on June 15, 2017. He is known for organizing pro-Trump free speech rallies in left-leaning West Coast communities. Gibson was struck with pepper spray by a counter protester during a rally at Planned Parenthood in Olympia on Friday, police say. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
Crime

Patriot Prayer founder hit with pepper spray during rally in Olympia

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

January 26, 2018 02:05 PM

Joey Gibson, founder of Patriot Prayer, was hit with pepper spray during a rally outside Olympia’s Planned Parenthood clinic on Friday morning, according to Olympia Police Lt. Sam Costello.

“No one was taken into custody,” Costello said. “(The) suspect was a member of a group of counter protesters who were masked.”

About three Patriot Prayer protesters showed up to hold a rally that was set to begin a 10 a.m. outside the clinic at 402 Legion Way SE, according to Costello. In a video message on Facebook, Gibson said his group wanted to show support for a group of anti-abortion protesters who demonstrate at the clinic on a weekly basis.

Gibson’s group was met by about 30 counter-protesters, he said.

“Patriot Prayer members were there for a time, but left after the pepper spray incident,” Costello said.

Gibson, a right-wing activist from Vancouver, Washington, and his group held a rally at The Evergreen State College in Olympia on June 15. He is known for organizing pro-Trump free speech rallies in left-leaning West Coast communities.

