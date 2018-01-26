Patriot Prayer founder hit with pepper spray during rally in Olympia

Joey Gibson, founder of Patriot Prayer, was hit with pepper spray during a rally outside Olympia’s Planned Parenthood clinic on Friday morning, according to Olympia Police Lt. Sam Costello.
“No one was taken into custody,” Costello said. “(The) suspect was a member of a group of counter protesters who were masked.”
About three Patriot Prayer protesters showed up to hold a rally that was set to begin a 10 a.m. outside the clinic at 402 Legion Way SE, according to Costello. In a video message on Facebook, Gibson said his group wanted to show support for a group of anti-abortion protesters who demonstrate at the clinic on a weekly basis.
Gibson’s group was met by about 30 counter-protesters, he said.
Never miss a local story.
“Patriot Prayer members were there for a time, but left after the pepper spray incident,” Costello said.
Gibson, a right-wing activist from Vancouver, Washington, and his group held a rally at The Evergreen State College in Olympia on June 15. He is known for organizing pro-Trump free speech rallies in left-leaning West Coast communities.
Comments