She was running an errand when a man fleeing police hit and killed her in Fife

Janice Porcher was running a work errand in Fife when a felon fleeing police caused the wreck that killed her last year.
Superior Court Judge Garold Johnson noted the other driver’s lengthy criminal history before sentencing him Friday.
Michael Donavan Beal’s crimes span more than 20 years, and Beal has “something like 50 prior convictions for one thing or another,” the judge said, including drug-related crimes.
“This is not the first notice you’ve had that you have a very serious problem,” Johnson told Beal, 44.
The judge then gave him a high-end sentence of 23 years, four months in prison — which is what both the prosecution and defense recommended as part of negotiations.
Beal pleaded guilty at the hearing to first-degree manslaughter, vehicular homicide, attempting to elude police and failing to remain at the scene of the accident that resulted in 53-year-old Porcher’s death.
The crash happened about 10 a.m. June 29 when a Puyallup Tribal officer noticed the car Beal was driving had been reported stolen.
Instead of pulling over for the officer, Beal fled and ultimately ran a red light at Pacific Highway East and Alexander Avenue where he hit Porcher’s Nissan Maxima.
She died instantly, investigators believe.
Beal allegedly said he fled because he had a warrant our for his arrest.
Deputy prosecutor Tim Jones told the court that witnesses to the wreck struggled with what they saw and that he’s not sure if the officer who started the chase has gone back to work.
Porcher and one of her sons had recently reconnected, Jones said.
Her News Tribune obituary said she worked for Washington State Ferries and that she’s survived by three sons, grandchildren and many other friends and family.
Porcher’s aunt, Jeanne Werner-Spaulding, addressed Beal in court.
“Your actions and very, very bad decisions have caused grief that is extremely difficult for all of us,” she told him. “Her death is a terrible loss to our family, and you, sir, cannot take your actions back.”
Defense attorney Edward DeCosta told the court Beal has been a smart, caring person since he’s been sober in jail — but that Beal had been up for several days prior to the wreck doing drugs.
“Drugs have beguiled him,” DeCosta said.
The attorney pointed out that Beal has taken responsibility for what he did, which is “all that he can do at this point.”
When Beal struggled to read a letter he wrote the court, DeCosta did it for him.
“I am ashamed and sickened by what I’ve done,” it said. “... I am sorry for violating your lives with this nightmare that I’ve caused.”
Johnson said those words might be heartfelt, but he noted that Beal made a choice to get behind the wheel of the car and “drive it so doggone fast through neighborhoods and peoples lives.”
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
