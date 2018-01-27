Woman killed in SR 167 wreck, police say

A woman driving into Tacoma was killed Saturday afternoon when she lost control of her vehicle, crossed the median and was hit by oncoming traffic, according to police.
The wreck happened about 2:53 p.m. on Bay Street (state Route 167), where it turns around the Puyallup Tribe’s cemetery, Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
The 23-year-old woman was traveling westbound when she lost control while passing a vehicle in the curve and crossed the median, Cool said. Her vehicle struck a pickup truck driven by a 65-year-old man.
The man was taken to a Tacoma hospital with a neck injury that is not believed to be life-threatening, Cool said.
The man’s pickup struck the side of another car, damaging it but not harming its occupants.
Tacoma Fire Department medics attempted to revive the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, Cool said.
The following roadways are expected to be closed into the evening to allow Tacoma police to investigate the wreck:
▪ Bay Street (SR 167) is closed at the curve.
▪ Westbound SR 167 is closed at Pioneer Way East.
▪ Eastbound SR 167 is closed at Portland Avenue and routed through the Emerald Queen Casino parking lot.
▪ The Interstate 5 offramps to SR 167 are closed.
Detours have been put in place for all affected roadways.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
