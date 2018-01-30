Deputy shoots razor-blade-wielding man on porch of notorious drug house

A deputy shot a man in the leg near Bonney Lake early Tuesday after the man refused to put down a razor blade, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The 34-year-old was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. He will be arrested after being released from the hospital.
The deputy, who is part of a SWAT team, was placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated, which is normal procedure.
A SWAT team was called to the 11600 block of 206th Avenue Ct. E. about 5:20 a.m. to help the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force service a high-risk warrant.
The house where the suspect lived is a “well-known problem” and known for drug and gun activity, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
Deputies have been called to the home 127 times since 1997 for burglaries, road rage, suicide threats, domestic violence, theft and fraud, records show.
It’s known as a place where methamphetamine and heroin users and dealers hang out, Troyer said.
As the SWAT team approached the home, they saw two men on the porch. One was holding a razor blade.
After the man ignored repeated orders to drop the razor, a deputy fired a single shot, striking the man just above his knee.
No one else was injured.
The warrant for the suspect was for possession of a stolen vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, illegal transfers, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and title fraud.
