2 wanted after shooting following Lakewood barfight, police say

Lakewood police are asking for the community’s help in identifying two men who shot up someone’s car after a dispute at a bar earlier this month.
The shooting happened about 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of 112th Street Southwest and South Tacoma Way, according to a Lakewood police bulletin.
According to police:
The two men were disrupting other patrons at the bar in the 2400 block of 112th Street and got into a fight with other people inside.
When the other people involved in the fight left the bar, the two men followed them outside. At least one of them shot a handgun five or more times at the victims’ vehicle, then fled the scene in a dark-colored late 1990s Chevrolet Suburban. Nobody was hit by the bullets.
One of the men is about 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, while the other is about 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, and both have brown hair.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Lakewood police Det. Rey Punzalan at 253-830-5000.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
