2 wanted after shooting following Lakewood barfight, police say

Lakewood police are seeking help identifying two men in this surveillance footage who are believed to have shot up someone’s car after a dispute at a bar earlier this month. The shooting happened about 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of 112th Street Southwest and South Tacoma Way. Lakewood Police Department Courtesy

