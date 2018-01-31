More Videos

Lakewood police are seeking help identifying two men in this surveillance footage who are believed to have shot up someone’s car after a dispute at a bar earlier this month. The shooting happened about 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of 112th Street Southwest and South Tacoma Way. Lakewood Police Department Courtesy
Lakewood police are seeking help identifying two men in this surveillance footage who are believed to have shot up someone’s car after a dispute at a bar earlier this month. The shooting happened about 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of 112th Street Southwest and South Tacoma Way. Lakewood Police Department Courtesy

Crime

2 wanted after shooting following Lakewood barfight, police say

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

January 31, 2018 04:33 PM

Lakewood police are asking for the community’s help in identifying two men who shot up someone’s car after a dispute at a bar earlier this month.

The shooting happened about 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of 112th Street Southwest and South Tacoma Way, according to a Lakewood police bulletin.

According to police:

The two men were disrupting other patrons at the bar in the 2400 block of 112th Street and got into a fight with other people inside.

When the other people involved in the fight left the bar, the two men followed them outside. At least one of them shot a handgun five or more times at the victims’ vehicle, then fled the scene in a dark-colored late 1990s Chevrolet Suburban. Nobody was hit by the bullets.

One of the men is about 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, while the other is about 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, and both have brown hair.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Lakewood police Det. Rey Punzalan at 253-830-5000.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

