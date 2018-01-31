He shot someone he thought robbed his store, prosecutors said. Now he’s been sentenced.

A man accused of shooting someone he apparently thought robbed his electronic-cigarette business has been sentenced.
Nelious Horsley III, 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault Jan. 25 as part of negotiations with prosecutors. Horsley maintained his innocence but agreed to the guilty plea because he believed it likely that he’d be convicted at trial for the Dec. 19, 2016 shooting, according to court records.
Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend sentenced Horsley to 9 months behind bars.
Charging papers gave this account of the shooting:
The victim was walking home from a bar, when a car pulled up next to him near East I and 46th streets. Then the driver shot him in the stomach, buttocks, arm and thigh.
The wounded man told police he went to high school with Horsley and had a friend who tried to rob an e-cigarette store Horsley either owned or worked at.
The victim denied being part of the attempted robbery but said Horsley believed he had been.
According to court records, the victim was uncooperative with prosecutors and suggested he would recant his statements to police.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
