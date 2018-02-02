He pointed ‘The Judge’ at his daughter, documents say. Then he appeared before a judge

A Pierce County man who was fed up with his daughter’s dog threatened to kill her on Wednesday evening with a revolver that he had given the pet name of “The Judge,” according to Pierce County prosecutors.
The 47-year-old was arraigned Thursday in Pierce County Superior Court on charges of second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, felony harassment and obstructing police. He was ordered held in Pierce County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
According to charging documents:
The daughter and her father got into an argument about her living at the house in the 1400 block of 104th Street South, between Tacoma and Parkland about 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Never miss a local story.
The argument devolved into screaming back and forth, until the father went to the couch where he keeps the revolver named “The Judge.” He picked up the gun, pointed it at her face and said, “I’ll pop you and your dog!”
The daughter immediately called 911, and her father took the gun upstairs to his bedroom.
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies arrived to find the daughter upset, repeatedly exclaiming, “He pulled a gun on me.” The deputies asked where he had gone and where the gun was, and she told them the gun’s name and said her father went upstairs.
She took the deputies upstairs to his closet, where his cache of ammunition was stashed. Then the father agreed to speak with them.
He told deputies his guns were taken away after he pointed one at his neighbor. He said he sold the revolver and couldn’t possibly have pointed it at his daughter. Then he said he had last seen it the day before, sitting atop a book on the floor of his closet.
The daughter found the revolver about an hour later in a holster in a closet outside her father’s bedroom and called deputies again. One arrived to find the loaded .45-caliber revolver, a 9mm pistol and an AR-10 rifle.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments