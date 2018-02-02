More Videos

Law enforcement from throughout Pierce County searches for a man who tried to run over a Fircrest police officer Friday night. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com
Crime

Fircrest police fire at man who tried to run over officer

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

February 02, 2018 06:17 PM

Law enforcement from throughout Pierce County is searching for a man who tried to run over a Fircrest police officer Friday evening, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The officer fired a shot at the man’s white Ford pickup during an attempted traffic stop about 5:25 p.m. and hit the truck, the department posted to Twitter. The man fled the scene.

The truck was found five blocks away.

“The suspect is out on foot and we’re in the process of doing a K-9 track,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Troyer asked that Fircrest residents stay in their homes until the crime scene is cleared. Much of the streets in the town of 6,500 are closed as the manhunt goes on.

Fircrest police initially responded because a resident reported a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood, Troyer said.

The driver of the truck rammed the Fircrest police officer’s car, Troyer said, so the officer got out of the car. The driver of the truck then tried to run the officer over, prompting the officer to shoot his gun.

“The truck is stolen, has a punched ignition, the plates are switched and it has stolen property inside it,” Troyer said. “Those were definitely people that were up to no good.”

The K-9 searches ended around 9:30 p.m. and most streets in the area were reopened. The suspect had not been found.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

