Fircrest police search for man who tried to run over officer

Lakewood police are seeking help identifying two men in this surveillance footage who are believed to have shot up someone’s car after a dispute at a bar earlier this month. The shooting happened about 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of 112th Street Southwest and South Tacoma Way.
Kevin Travis Cheetham, 27, pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular homicide for a wreck last year that killed Tanner Munden, a Puyallup single father, for which Judge Stephanie Arend gave him a low-end sentence of a year and three months in prison.
Florida police are seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect on January 23 after two men were filmed shooting at each other on a Pensacola street the previous day. This footage captured a gun battle at an intersection. Police said they recovered the gold Toyota seen in the video and arrested a suspect. The shooting was considered to be drug-related, police said.
Karly Ann Parker pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide and three counts of reckless endangerment for the Aug. 6 head-on crash. Her friend and passenger, 19-year-old Kaitlin Taylor, died at St. Joseph Medical Center several days after the wreck.