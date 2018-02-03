More Videos

Shootout on the Key Peninsula leaves two dead 0:58

Shootout on the Key Peninsula leaves two dead

Pause
Fircrest police search for man who tried to run over officer 0:24

Fircrest police search for man who tried to run over officer

Son charged with killing elderly father 1:06

Son charged with killing elderly father

Lakewood PD seeks help identifying shooting suspects 0:44

Lakewood PD seeks help identifying shooting suspects

Officers suffer ‘substantial bites’ while trying to subdue man in Texas 0:39

Officers suffer ‘substantial bites’ while trying to subdue man in Texas

27-year-old sentenced for Fife wreck that killed single dad 1:28

27-year-old sentenced for Fife wreck that killed single dad

Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Pensacola street 0:42

Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Pensacola street

Third person charged in fatal shooting of Deputy McCartney 0:17

Third person charged in fatal shooting of Deputy McCartney

Angry audience member throws punches, mic stand and stool at comedian 1:51

Angry audience member throws punches, mic stand and stool at comedian

These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs 1:52

These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs

Law enforcement from throughout Pierce County searches for a man who tried to run over a Fircrest police officer Friday night. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com
Law enforcement from throughout Pierce County searches for a man who tried to run over a Fircrest police officer Friday night. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com

Crime

Man still at large after trying to run over Fircrest officer

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

February 03, 2018 08:52 AM

A man suspected of trying to run over a Fircrest police officer was still at large on Saturday morning, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

A search with K-9s ended at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday and most of the streets closed during the search were reopened.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Police responded Friday after a resident reported a suspicious vehicle. The driver of the white Ford F-250 pickup rammed the police officer’s car then attempted to run over the officer, said sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer. This prompted the officer to shoot at the driver.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The truck was found five blocks away. Authorities determined the truck was stolen and contained stolen property. The vehicles license plates were switched. “Those were definitely people that were up to no good,” Troyer said Friday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Shootout on the Key Peninsula leaves two dead 0:58

Shootout on the Key Peninsula leaves two dead

Pause
Fircrest police search for man who tried to run over officer 0:24

Fircrest police search for man who tried to run over officer

Son charged with killing elderly father 1:06

Son charged with killing elderly father

Lakewood PD seeks help identifying shooting suspects 0:44

Lakewood PD seeks help identifying shooting suspects

Officers suffer ‘substantial bites’ while trying to subdue man in Texas 0:39

Officers suffer ‘substantial bites’ while trying to subdue man in Texas

27-year-old sentenced for Fife wreck that killed single dad 1:28

27-year-old sentenced for Fife wreck that killed single dad

Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Pensacola street 0:42

Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Pensacola street

Third person charged in fatal shooting of Deputy McCartney 0:17

Third person charged in fatal shooting of Deputy McCartney

Angry audience member throws punches, mic stand and stool at comedian 1:51

Angry audience member throws punches, mic stand and stool at comedian

These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs 1:52

These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs

Shootout on the Key Peninsula leaves two dead

View More Video