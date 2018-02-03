Man still at large after trying to run over Fircrest officer

A man suspected of trying to run over a Fircrest police officer was still at large on Saturday morning, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
A search with K-9s ended at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday and most of the streets closed during the search were reopened.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.
Police responded Friday after a resident reported a suspicious vehicle. The driver of the white Ford F-250 pickup rammed the police officer’s car then attempted to run over the officer, said sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer. This prompted the officer to shoot at the driver.
Never miss a local story.
The truck was found five blocks away. Authorities determined the truck was stolen and contained stolen property. The vehicles license plates were switched. “Those were definitely people that were up to no good,” Troyer said Friday night.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments