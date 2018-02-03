Masseuses offer sex acts to Lakewood cops, documents say

Two Taiwanese citizens offered sexual acts to undercover police officers from a massage parlor in Lakewood, Pierce County prosecutors alleged Friday.
The women, ages 55 and 29, were both arraigned Friday in Pierce County on two charges each of operating a massage parlor without a license, a felony. The Lakewood residents were both released on their own recognizance but ordered to surrender their passports.
According to charging documents:
Lakewood police came to the Mini Health Spa, at 6101 100th St. SW, receiving massages from both the 29-year-old owner and the 55-year-old employee. The owner is a licensed massage practitioner, but the employee is not.
Both women offered officers “sexual services” to the officers multiple times.
Detectives served a search warrant Thursday on the business and the women’s residences. The employee had about $10,000 cash with her and in her home safe.
The owner admitted that she hired the women who worked there, and she said she paid the other women more for the massages because they were licensed.
Pierce County prosecutors reserved the right to add prostitution charges at a later date.
