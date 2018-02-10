Graham fire chief stumps for levy, warns of shortfall and fire station closures

Graham Fire & Rescue Chief Pat Dale wants voters in Pierce County Fire District 21 to know that a little item on Tuesday’s special election ballot could make a big difference for a small department contending with runaway growth.
The district’s maintenance and operations levy, last approved by voters in 2014, is up for renewal. It would replace the current levy and collect $17.2 million over the next four years, starting at a rate of 60 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. Passage requires a 60-percent majority.
Without the maintenance and operation money, Dale said the department will have to “brown out” some of its six fire stations on certain days. Population growth, up by 13 percent since 2010, has translated to an increase in service calls of 27 percent in the same time period. The district covers 70 square miles, home to roughly 70,000 people.
“The call volume for us sort of outpaces the increase of growth, and we’re already understaffed,” said Dale, who took charge of the department last year after a long fire-service career in the cities of Kent and Olympia.
Calls for service — 84 percent for medical emergencies — climbed to 6,968 in 2017, compared to 5,196 in 2010. The number has jumped each year, according to department statistics.
Some of those medical emergencies fall into predictable categories: heart attacks and car wrecks, for instance. But firefighters also are responding to the growing opioid crisis and associated overdoses. That subcategory rose by 64 percent in 2017, based on Dale’s reckoning.
The fire district operates on an $18.1 million budget approved last year by the district’s board of commissioners. The district employs 66 career firefighters, 15 volunteers, and 15 support-staff members. Since fire departments run on a 24-hour basis, the department runs three daily shifts, with a minimum of 15 firefighters deployed for each. If the levy fails, Dale said the department will face a $2 million shortfall, forcing intermittent closure of fire stations.
While national fire protection standards suggest a minimum of three firefighters per engine, Graham has to limit itself to two, Dale said.
“We fall short of what that recommended standard is,” Dale said. “This (levy) won’t get us to three people but it’s a step toward that.”
The department would use the levy money to replace old equipment and increase the number of firefighters. Dale said that recent growth and increased service calls have led to a 200-percent increase in firefighter injuries, typically muscle strains associated with swift responses to incidents and the physical wear and tear of firefighting.
“Not sustainable,” Dale said. “Those are indicators to me that we’re understaffed to meet our increasing growth.”
