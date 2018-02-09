Tacoma drug raid nets 21 pounds of meth, 2 arrests, documents say

A Thursday morning drug raid at a home in Tacoma’s South End netted two arrests and more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine, according to Pierce County prosecutors.
Gilda Yamiless Licea Richardo, 21, and Francisco Silva, 40, were both arraigned Friday afternoon in Pierce County Superior Court on two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Bail for each was set at $500,000.
According to charging documents:
Lakewood police were conducting an investigation into Licea Richardo and Silva, initiating a Metro Cities SWAT raid on a home in the 500 block of South 43rd Street in Tacoma just before 5 a.m. Thursday.
The two were detained during the raid, and Silva told police he had methamphetamine in his closet, but he denied having other drugs.
A drug dog searched Silva’s bedroom and found the 21 pounds of methamphetamine in 10 boxes. Officers also found a loaded .38-caliber handgun next to the bed, a handheld radio and a police scanner. The dog found about $60,000 in cash in the house, as well as a pound of heroin and eight oxycodone pills.
A Lakewood detective and a Department of Homeland Security investigator interviewed Silva at police headquarters. Silva said he lived in the home for four months, where he was on watch and sold drugs to buyers at a cost of $6,000 per package. Licea Richardo delivered the drugs.
The seized drugs had a street value estimated at $400,000.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments