Man sentenced for fatal hit and run on Key Peninsula 3:17

State Patrol investigates deadly I-5 road rage shooting

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Sheriff's department seeks help identifying South Hill thieves

Suspect charged with murder for Key Peninsula double homicide that he allegedly told investigators was self-defense

Charges increased for suspected gunman in death of Pierce County sheriff's deputy

Shootout on the Key Peninsula leaves two dead

Fircrest police search for man who tried to run over officer

Son charged with killing elderly father

Lakewood PD seeks help identifying shooting suspects

Man sentenced for stabbing at Lakewood park

Alexis Krell akrell@thenewstribune.com
Crime

Kurt Otto Youngers tests out his gravity-powered art car on St. Helens Avenue in downtown Tacoma on Dec. 29, 2013, just before it was featured in that year’s First Night festivities. Youngers was charged last week with killing his father.

Crime

Lakewood PD seeks help identifying shooting suspects

Lakewood police are seeking help identifying two men in this surveillance footage who are believed to have shot up someone’s car after a dispute at a bar earlier this month. The shooting happened about 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of 112th Street Southwest and South Tacoma Way.

Nation & World

Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Pensacola street

Florida police are seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect on January 23 after two men were filmed shooting at each other on a Pensacola street the previous day. This footage captured a gun battle at an intersection. Police said they recovered the gold Toyota seen in the video and arrested a suspect. The shooting was considered to be drug-related, police said.