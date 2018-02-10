Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Stephen Payne
Age: 25.
Description: 6 feet 2 and 240 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 1900 block of South Sheridan Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2006 of first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl. Convicted in 2013 of third-degree child rape in Grays Harbor County for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Johnny Davis
Age: 34.
Description: 5 feet 10 feet and 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1996 of first-degree child rape in Thurston County for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl. Convicted in 1999 of first-degree child rape, first-degree child molestation and first-degree kidnapping in Thurston County for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated and spent time at the state’s Special Commitment Center.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Stacia Glenn
