He crashed into a South Hill school bus. This is the third time he’s been sentenced.

Twice, Sopheap Chith has appealed his sentence for crashing a stolen car into a school bus carrying elementary school students in South Hill.
And twice the 37-year-old has gotten a slightly shorter sentence.
The latest re-sentencing came Friday when Superior Court Judge Timothy Ashcraft sentenced Chith to 16 years, 10 months in prison.
No one was hurt when Chith crashed into the school bus in 2013 after he’d shot at another driver.
Chith fired from the stolen car as he drove on Meridian Avenue and then shot at a witness who followed him. At one point, Chith ran a red light and hit the bus.
Jurors convicted him of reckless driving, drive-by shooting, second-degree assault and other crimes.
He first was sentenced to 18 years in prison, then was re-sentenced to about 17 years in 2016, after the state Court of Appeals reversed one of his convictions.
The appellate court overturned the second sentence after Chith argued it was more than allowed by state law.
