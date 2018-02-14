49 pounds of marijuana, 500-plus plants seized from Lakewood home, documents say

Lakewood police seized 49 pounds of marijuana and more than 500 plants while serving a search warrant for drug manufacturing at a home in the city Friday, according to Pierce County prosecutors.
The 54-year-old Chinese national living at the home was charged Tuesday in Pierce County Superior Court on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a building for drug purposes. He was released that afternoon on $20,000 bond.
According to charging documents:
Lakewood police officers served a search warrant Friday at the home in the 10900 block of Glenwood Drive Southwest, finding a fully functional marijuana grow inside.
“This operation appeared very professional, with wiring routed behind walls, high-tech lighting systems, extra fuse panels installed, elaborate venting and filter systems, timed watering systems as well as all the equipment, ballasts, timers and fans securely fastened, and wires routed and secured,” prosecutors wrote.
Going through the house, officers found 263 fully grown plants, another 264 juvenile plants and 49 pounds of marijuana, some already packaged into vacuum-packed 1-pound bricks.
Lakewood police said the value of the marijuana and plants in the home could be up to $730,000.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
