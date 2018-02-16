‘You scared these people to death’ — Man sentenced for nude Lakewood burglaries

0:36 Highline College locked down for reports of gunfire Pause

2:05 The gun behind so many mass shootings

1:51 When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

1:19 Man sentenced for stabbing at Lakewood park

3:17 Man sentenced for fatal hit and run on Key Peninsula

0:08 State Patrol investigates deadly I-5 road rage shooting

1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

0:18 Sheriff's department seeks help identifying South Hill thieves

0:17 Suspect charged with murder for Key Peninsula double homicide that he allegedly told investigators was self-defense