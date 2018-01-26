Do you know what to do in an active shooter situation? This Florida sheriff's office can show you.

After searching campus for more than an hour, authorities said they found no victims or evidence of an active shooter. Kent police said there was a “large police presence” around the campus and asked people to avoid the area.
Cory Mason pleaded not guilty at arraignment Wednesday to two counts of second-degree murder. He's accused of shooting 25-year-old Beth Hamlin-Slawson and 35-year-old Lukas Slawson Saturday on the Key Peninsula. He told investigators he fired in self-defense, according to charging papers.
Prosecutors upped the charges against Frank Pawul to aggravated first-degree murder Tuesday, for the death of Pierce County sheriff's deputy Daniel McCartney.
Authorities believe ballistics evidence suggests Pawul fired the shot that killed McCartney.
Kurt Otto Youngers tests out his gravity-powered art car on St. Helens Avenue in downtown Tacoma on Dec. 29, 2013, just before it was featured in that year’s First Night festivities. Youngers was charged last week with killing his father.
Police were able to identify and arrest two men who brawled in a Lakewood tavern on Jan. 27 and then followed the victims down the street and shot up their car thanks to a tipster who recognized them from surveillance photos taken from this video.
Kevin Travis Cheetham, 27, pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular homicide for a wreck last year that killed Tanner Munden, a Puyallup single father, for which Judge Stephanie Arend gave him a low-end sentence of a year and three months in prison.