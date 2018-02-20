The pair of burglars knocked on Fircrest doors until they found one open

Two burglary suspects narrowly avoided capture by police Tuesday in Fircrest after entering an unoccupied home.
Citizens and a city employee saw the men going door to door and generally acting suspicious, Fircrest police chief John Cheesman said.
When nobody answered the front door of a home in the 2700 block of Orchard Street one of the men went into the backyard.
The city employee called 911.
“Officers got there in about two minutes,” Cheesman said. Officers from Tacoma Police, University Place Police and Washington State Patrol set up a perimeter.
Fircrest officers found the back sliding glass door wide open. They called in a K-9 team.
But the burglars were already gone, possibly empty-handed.
“It looks like they got spooked out,” Cheesman said.
Burglars knocking on front doors is a common tactic, Cheesman said. They use it to scout for empty homes.
They might tell the homeowner they’re looking for a lost dog or selling subscriptions.
No one has to open their home’s door but it might be wise to announce that they are home, the chief said.
“I think it’s OK to yell through the door, ‘What do you want?’ ” Cheeseman said.
And if someone’s story doesn’t check out or seems suspicious? Call the police, he said.
