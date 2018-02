Porch bandits never cease to amaze. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who snatched several packages from the same porch in El Dorado Hills, California. The video shows the woman grabbing boxes from a porch twice within an hour. For reasons which aren't apparent, she's wearing a coat and bra, but no shirt during her initial theft. Later, she ditches the coat and is seen wearing just her bra and pants. The weather that day was breezy and a cool 60 degrees.