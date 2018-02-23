More Videos

Law enforcement from throughout Pierce County searches for a man who tried to run over a Fircrest police officer Friday night. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com
Law enforcement from throughout Pierce County searches for a man who tried to run over a Fircrest police officer Friday night. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com

Crime

Fircrest police shot at him, documents say, and now he’s in court

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

February 23, 2018 04:28 PM

The man driving a stolen truck who was shot at by a Fircrest police officer earlier this month had his first appearance in Pierce County court Friday afternoon, prosecutors say.

The 31-year-old Lynnwood man was arraigned in Pierce County Superior Court on charges of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. His bail was set at $80,000, contingent on him clearing municipal court warrants in Puyallup and Federal Way.

According to charging documents:

A Fircrest police officer saw a suspicious-looking truck on the afternoon of Feb. 2 with the 31-year-old in the driver’s seat.

The officer got out of his patrol car to investigate was going on, which spooked the driver of the stolen truck. The driver took off in the wet weather, peeling out and sliding into the side of the police car.

The officer fired a shot at the fleeing truck and attempted to follow it, but he lost its track.

The driver stopped nearby and fled, but a surveillance camera captured his departure. Officers responded from throughout Pierce County, and one found the unoccupied truck with ammunition for two guns. The owner of the home where the truck was discovered found a handgun in the yard the next day.

The woman who picked up the man from Fircrest later contacted police. She said she had picked him up nearby at the request of a friend, and he ordered her to drop him off near the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

