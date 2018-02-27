A suspected intoxicated driver rolled his vehicle onto a Spanaway street Saturday morning after first driving through a fence, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.
Driver didn’t let fence, ditch, twice the legal alcohol limit slow him down, deputies say

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

February 27, 2018 01:33 PM

By the time the empty beer bottle fell out of the SUV’s window early Saturday morning, it didn’t make any difference for the driver.

The 25-year-old man had already been arrested. At a nearby Pierce County Sheriff’s Department precinct, he blew .192 percent blood alcohol content — nearly two and half times the legal limit of .08 percent.

His Honda CR-V was upside down in the middle of a residential Spanaway street. The remains of the wooden fence it had smashed through were poking out of its grille.

The bottle rolled out as a tow-truck operator righted the Honda CR-V at 200th Street East and 63rd Avenue, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The driver was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction for DUI, driving with a suspended license and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

And then there were the outstanding warrants — on previous suspended license and interlock cases.

Witnesses related the driver’s saga — at least the last few seconds of it — for the arresting deputy.

The SUV was swerving on 200th Street East, narrowly avoided hitting another vehicle head-on, drove into a ditch, through the fence and ended up upside down on 63rd Avenue. One witness broke a window on the SUV so the driver could get out.

The driver was taken to a hospital for a medical check before going to jail, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

