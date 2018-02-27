Rousted by cops, he said he’d find shelter — then climbed through a stranger’s window

A man kicked out of a Puyallup fast-food restaurant Saturday was pretty clear about his evening plans.
When police who responded to the restaurant asked where he was going to spend the night, he told them he was going to find “some girl’s house.”
He followed through, court records show, by allegedly breaking into a stranger’s apartment and terrifying her with unwanted sexual advances.
There were early indications that he might be a poor house guest, according to charging papers:
Never miss a local story.
The man had been making customers and employees uncomfortable at the fast-food restaurant and refused to leave.
At one point he tried to get inside the vehicle of a woman who worked there while she was on break. He made a gun gesture at her with his fingers when he wasn’t successful.
When police arrived and he told them his plans to stay at a girl’s house, they asked which house that would be.
“I don't know, I gotta find a girl's house,” he told them.
Before he departed he made sexually explicit comments to a female officer and attempted to pull down his pants.
Later, he walked around a Puyallup apartment complex and saw a woman in the window of one of the units, the court records show. He knocked on one of her windows and asked if he could come inside to get warm.
She told him no but offered him tea and a blanket.
As she turned her back, he climbed through the window.
Then he approached her and rubbed her arm as he made sexual comments.
The woman was able to text a friend, who called 911.
Meanwhile, the intruder went to her couch, made inappropriate gestures with his hips, started to pull down his pants and then approached her again and grabbed her chest.
Police arrived to find the woman and the intruder sitting in different chairs, facing each other.
She told investigators she made sure not to turn her back on the intruder again, that she was shaken and afraid and that she had worried the suspect could rape her.
The man told police he believed the woman wanted him to come inside and have sex with her.
He ultimately agreed it was wrong to climb through a stranger’s window but told police he didn’t think there was anything wrong with grabbing the woman.
Prosecutors charged him with first-degree burglary and indecent liberties. He pleaded not guilty at arraignment Monday and his bail was set at $300,000.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
Comments