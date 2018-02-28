Man killed after driving off SR 16 and down an embankment. His truck tumbled 60 feet

A 57-year-old Shelton man died Tuesday night after losing control of his vehicle near Gig Harbor and driving off state Route 16 and down an embankment, according to the State Patrol.
The State Patrol identified the man as Melvin H. Hubbard.
Troopers said he was traveling west on SR 16 about 8:40 p.m. when his truck hit a pole and left the road near 24th Street NW.
The 2005 Dodge Ram 3500 stopped about 60 feet down an embankment in a storm drain pond.
Never miss a local story.
Hubbard, who was wearing his seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
It’s unknown what caused him to lose control of the truck.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments