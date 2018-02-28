A Gig Harbor shoplifting suspect found a hiding spot, but he had to strip down first

A shoplift turned steamy Tuesday evening in Gig Harbor when the suspect slipped off and stowed away in a sauna, according to police.
The incident started about 5 p.m. at a store in the 10900 block of Harbor Hill Drive Northwest, Chief Kelly Busey said.
The suspect, a 36-year-old Belfair man, had taken a Bluetooth speaker from the store and sprinted out the door, Busey said. The speaker ended up getting dropped in the parking lot.
The store manager chased after the man, but he was able to hitch-hike with a passing tow truck driver, Busey said. But within moments, the man told the driver why he needed the ride. The tow truck driver kicked the man out immediately and drove off. He then called police.
The man then ran into the YMCA, past the desk and toward the locker rooms, employees told police.
They found the suspect in the sauna, bereft of all his clothes except his boxers.
“I don’t recall that ever happening. No, that’s a first,” Busey said of seeing someone arrested in a sauna. “I’ve arrested people in their boxers, or even less.”
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
