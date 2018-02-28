Recognize this man? He tried to break into a home and assaulted its owner, police say

A cash reward is being offered for anyone who recognizes a man Pierce County sheriff’s deputies say assaulted a Gig Harbor-area homeowner whose house he tried to enter earlier this month.
The incident happened about 6 p.m. on Feb. 5 at a home along 149th Street Northwest near Gig Harbor, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.
The woman was walking out of her garage when the burglar knocked her to the ground, choked her with one hand and punched her in the other, the release said.
She was able to arm herself with a pistol and fired one shot into the ceiling of her garage, which spooked her assailant and caused him to flee.
The assailant is described as a white man in his 60s with a dark blue hooded sweatshirt that reeked of cigarette smoke.
Four days before the assault, one of the woman’s relatives confronted a suspicious man on the property that may be the same suspect. That man was in his 60s, heavy and 6-foot-1, with a scraggly beard, glasses and graying hair.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Callers will stay anonymous, and anyone who provides a tip that leads to arrest will receive up to $1,000.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
