Confronted over charger, she pointed a gun at herself, then store employees, documents say

A heroin-addicted woman pulled a gun on herself and at store employees at a Key Center store last month after being confronted over shoplifting a phone charger, Pierce County prosecutors say.
The woman, 24, and her boyfriend, 25, were both arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Pierce County Superior Court on a spate of felony charges.
She faces two counts of second-degree assault, four counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and one count each of delivery of a firearm to an ineligible person and third-degree theft. Her bail was set at $250,000.
He faces three counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and one count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and escape from community custody. His bail was also set at $250,000.
According to charging documents:
The woman went to the store Feb. 16 to get a cellphone charger because the man had taken all the cords with him when he left their Lakebay trailer earlier that day.
She put a bunch of items into her shopping basket, then went to the restroom, where she hid the phone cord in her pocket.
The store’s loss prevention officers confronted her and took her to a back office. The loss prevention officers said the woman could either pay for all the items she was attempting to steal, or they would call the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
She called her boyfriend, who said he would come in and pay for the merchandise. But then he called back and told her she was on her own.
That’s when she pulled the gun on herself.
Then she turned the pistol on the two employees, one of whom fled the office. The woman then fled the store, leaving the merchandise behind.
She ran to a nearby building and borrowed a phone from someone, telling them she had gotten into a fight with her boyfriend. Instead, she was summoning her boyfriend to pick her up, which he dutifully did.
She gave the gun to the man, who then stashed it in a nearby driveway as they fled. His drug dealer later came by, picked it up and returned it to them.
Sheriff’s deputies investigating the incident decided to use a SWAT team to serve the search warrant at the Lakebay trailer because of the likelihood that the two would be armed.
The search warrant was served on Feb. 24, and the couple did not leave the trailer until pepper spray was sprayed inside. Both were then arrested.
Inside the trailer were two pistols and a revolver. Both residents are felons who cannot possess firearms, and the boyfriend was serving community custody after being released from prison about six months ago.
After being booked into Pierce County Jail, the boyfriend was found to have a small quantity of black tar heroin in his cell.
