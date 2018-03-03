Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Victor T. Ramirez
Age: 45.
Description: 5 feet 10 and 325 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 9900 block of South Tacoma Way, Lakewood.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1990 of first-degree child molestation in Clallam County for inappropriately touching a young girl he was babysitting. Convicted in 1993 of third-degree rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a woman. He also has a failure to register as a sex offender conviction from 2003 in Cowlitz County.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Lakewood police Sgt. Thom Stewart at 253-830-5019.
Shannon L. Stewart
Age: 40.
Description: 6 feet 3 feet and 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1994 of first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery in Pierce County for forcing a 17-year-old girl into a car at knifepoint and threatening to kill her before repeatedly raping her.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Lakewood police Sgt. Thom Stewart at 253-830-5019.
Henry W. Hauser Jr.
Age: 50.
Description: 6 feet and 325 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 1900 block of South M Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2003 of third-degree assault with sexual motivation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a woman. Convicted in 2014 of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, with sexual motivation in Pierce County for forcing a 16-year-old girl to consume methamphetamine and sexually assaulting her.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Eric L. Smith
Age: 28.
Description: 6 feet 2 and 185 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 8800 block of South Hosmer Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2004 on two counts of first-degree child rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting multiple children of both genders.
Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments