Police beat: An estranged brother, a half-gallon of vodka and a fight over children’s shoes

Feb. 23: The Parkland man was cold and had nowhere to go. A no-contact order barred him from seeing his brother. That gave him an idea.
Two sheriff’s deputies picked up a dispatch call reporting a violation of a no-contact order. They drove to an address in the 1400 block of 98th Street South and found nothing.
The deputies suspected a ruse. About 45 minutes earlier, they had responded to the same address on an identical call. They spoke to a man who said he hadn’t called them, and hadn’t seen his brother in two days.
They checked the number associated with the two dispatch calls. It didn’t link to the man they’d spoken to. They cruised the neighborhood and found the Parkland man about three houses away, sitting on a porch.
The man, 38, admitted calling 911 and pretending to be his brother. He said he was freezing and trying to survive. He said he’d lost his identification, so he couldn’t go to a hotel or a shelter. He said he didn’t know what else to do.
He didn’t want to hurt anyone, so he tried to smash a window, failed and called 911. He said he knew about the no-contact order.
Officers cuffed the man and booked him into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of violating the no-contact order.
Feb. 26: The Spanaway man denied causing any damage with his truck. He also denied taking away his mother’s walker.
Two sheriff’s deputies drove to an address in the 17300 block of B Street East, responding to a reported disturbance.
They spoke to a man who said he’d been visiting a friend at the address, and later found his car had been damaged. The man said the Spanaway man had also visited, and drove a blue Ford F250.
Deputies checked the man’s car. It was white, dented and scratched, marred by a streak of blue paint. Nearby, they saw the truck. The tail light was damaged. Streaks of white paint were evident.
Deputies spoke to the Spanaway man, 41, who denied causing any damage. He looked, smelled and sounded drunk. The deputies pointed to the damage. The man repeated his denial.
Deputies spoke to the man’s roommate. She said she argued with the man before police came, adding that he wouldn’t let her in the house where her children were. She said he shoved her into a woodpile.
Deputies checked the story, and found the incident had occurred two days earlier, and the man had been arrested. Since then, he’d been released.
The roommate added that the man abused his 70-year-old mother, who also lived at the address. She said the man had taken his mother’s walker and pushed her down. She told the deputies to check on her.
Deputies spoke to the mother. She said her son got mad at her recently and moved her walker away. She said he’d been drunk. She said he never assaulted her.
The roommate, standing nearby, told the mother to tell the truth. The mother hesitated and repeated her story.
Deputies saw no visible marks on the mother. Was she getting enough to eat, getting her medicine? Yes, the mother said.
Once more, deputies spoke to the man. He admitted moving her walker away recently because he wanted to talk to his mother. Deputies warned him not to do that again, and left the residence.
A day later, they came back. The roommate said the man had been driving his truck wildly by the house, spinning donuts. He had yelled at himself in the front yard and fought with his mother again.
Again, deputies spoke to the man. Again he looked and sounded drunk. He denied everything, and denied driving the truck around. Deputies checked the truck. The engine was still warm and the tires were caked with mud. The man denied driving it.
Three witnesses told a different story. All of them described the man driving in circles.
Deputies cuffed the man and asked if he wanted to take a breath alcohol test. While he waited, he started talking.
He said he’d been de-toxing, and drank just enough to get happy. That meant a half-gallon of vodka and couple of side drinks. He said he drank “to be normal.”
Deputies booked the man into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of drunken driving.
March 1: The Tacoma man and his ex-girlfriend argued over money and shoes for their children. For some reason, the man decided to pull a gun.
Tacoma officers responded to an address in the 200 block of South 37th Street, following a report of shots fired.
They found the man, 37, standing in front of the home. He said he argued with his ex-girlfriend, 37, the mother of his two children. The mother had come by earlier to pick them up. After they got into her car, the couple started arguing over money, the man said.
The mother asked the man if he bought shoes for the children with the money she’d given him. The man said he used it for something else. He said he would buy the shoes when he got his tax refund.
The mother told the man to give the money back. The man refused. He said he needed the money to pay the mortgage.
The mother got mad, walked into the house and took the man’s wallet, he said. He told her to return it. She said she’d give it back if he gave her the money.
The man said he didn’t know what to do, so he pulled a gun and shot a round into the air.
The man showed officers his gun. They found a shell casing on the porch. They interviewed the mother. Her story matched.
Officers booked the man into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of reckless endangerment.
