11 arrested in prostitution sting at truck stop

Washington State Patrol and Lakewood police detectives arrested 11 people in an overnight prostitution bust late Wednesday and early Thursday at a Pierce County truck stop, according to a State Patrol news release.
The detectives set up at the truck stop late Wednesday night after multiple residents complained about prostitution taking place at truck stops throughout the area on the Interstate 5 corridor, the release stated.
Ten women — seven prostitutes and three human trafficking victims — were connected with support services and given a meal during the sting.
Among the arrested were 11 people
Never miss a local story.
The operation also involved Fife police, Seattle police, the West Sound Narcotics Task Force and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.
Comments