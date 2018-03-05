More Videos

Man violently shoves woman using Redbox movie machine

Motorist's confrontation with alleged drunk driver goes viral

Scene of armed standoff in Puyallup

16 inmates face charges after brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

Guard your tools to thwart this thief in Buckley

Naked man on ATV leads police on chase

Mother and daughter shoot attempted armed robber at Tulsa liquor store

Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store

Illegal marijuana market raid nets 200 pounds of pot, controversial video

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver

Man accused of raping two Tacoma teens

Antoine Joseph Perry, 28, was arraigned Monday in Pierce County on charges that he raped a 15-year-old and 18-year-old in Tacoma in 2016.
Need proof that society is becoming less civil? This recently released surveillance footage may confirm your suspicions. In the video, the victim is using a Redbox movie rental machine outside a 7-Eleven in San Diego on Feb. 15 when a male suspect walks up and stands behind her. After a short time, he pushes her to the ground causing minor injuries, according to police. The victim did not know the suspect.

Recently released video of a San Antonio, Texas, motorist confronting a man for drunk driving after he crashed into concrete highway divider has gone viral on Twitter. Deandre Lewis filmed the man crash into a barrier on West Military Drive on Feb. 27. KSAT reported 61-year-old Manuel Rodriguez-Rojas was arrested for driving while impaired.

Recently released footage of a fight involving 16 inmates in the Cook County Jail’s maximum security division in Illinois. Prison security eventually intervened and the inmates were indicted on “mob action” charges. Two inmates were taken to area hospitals following the brawl for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, including puncture wounds.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is seeking help identifying this thief impersonating a construction worker by wearing a reflective vest. He was caught on surveillance video prowling vehicles and stealing power tools from this residence on 231st Ave. E. in Buckley at 3:45 a.m on Feb. 21.

Recently released footage of two women sought by police in Natick, Massachusetts, on suspicion of shoplifting after a store’s CCTV caught them using a “lingerie leg hammock” to steal clothes. The Natick Police Department Facebook page read, “This is the first time I’ve seen what looks like a full sized laundry bag strapped to the insides of a pair of legs … Given the age of the two involved I’m going to guess this method is one they acquired from the way back machine having been previously lost in the mire of their misspent younger years. Only way to know for sure is if someone can identify them, verify their veteran’s status and take them off the Senior Circuit.”

Tacoma Police investigate scene where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Thursday night in Tacoma’s South End, according to police. The incident happened about 7:15 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Hosmer Street.

Addison Laine Bishop and Jordan Rene Boshears pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Thursday to second-degree murder in connection to the fatal stabbing of 27-year-old Tyler Zimmerman. Zimmerman was stabbed outside a Tacoma home early Wednesday.

A security perimeter of nearly two-thirds of a mile was established and a remotely controlled bomb robot is visible in this aerial footage. Also pictured is a black SUV that earlier arrived at the Trident gate and the male driver claimed to have an improvised explosive device on him.