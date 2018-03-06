Shots-fired calls draw police to 2 vehicles exchanging gunfire in downtown Tacoma

Five people who were shooting at each other near a transit center in downtown Tacoma on Tuesday were detained, police said.
Several people called 911 about 10:40 a.m. to report shots fired in the 600 block of Puyallup Avenue.
Officers arrived and could not find anyone who had been shot.
They did, however, find two women and three men who appeared to be shooting at each other from their vehicles.
“They were exchanging gunfire,” police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
No one was hit.
Summit Olympus High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution.
Investigators said they are unsure what prompted the shots fired.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
