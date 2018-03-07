More Videos

A disabled SUV struck the Harmon Building in Tacoma on Saturday when a trooper was trying to push the vehicle off the road, according to the Washington State Patrol. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com
Crime

She didn’t follow instructions and crashed into the Harmon Building, WSP says

By Craig Hill And Stacia Glenn

chill@thenewstribune.com

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

March 07, 2018 08:27 AM

A disabled SUV struck the Harmon Building in Tacoma on Tuesday when a trooper was trying to push the vehicle off the road, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash broke a gas line, forcing the evacuation of the building and the closure of Pacific Avenue at the intersection of South 21st Street, trooper Brooke Bova tweeted.

The vehicle became disabled on state Route 509 and a trooper helped push the vehicle out of the road when the driver lost control and her vehicle crashed into the building.

Puget Sound Energy was called to tend to the broken line.

“Instead of pulling over to the large shoulder like she was told to, she failed to navigate and struck the Harmon Building and a gas line,” Bova said.

“The takeaway is that your brakes still function even if your car is not running,” said WSP Sgt. Corey Kingman told KOMO-TV. “Steering will be more difficult because power steering won't be engaged. But the vehicles can still brake as normal and you need to be ready to follow the instructions of the officer that's helping you that once they disengage its time to slow down.”

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

