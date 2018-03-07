$1 million bail for suspect in Frederickson-area stabbing. Charging decision to come

A man suspected in a fatal stabbing outside a Frederickson-area convenience store was ordered held in lieu of $1 million bail Wednesday while prosecutors make a charging decision.
Tyler Jacob Wallace, 20, was arrested for investigation of second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing 18-year-old Edward Anthony Pilot II on Monday night.
Pierce County deputy prosecutor Jared Ausserer asked the court to hold Wallace for 72 hours with the bail and said investigators are determining whether self-defense was involved.
Superior Court Commissioner Meagan Foley agreed.
A charging decision is expected by Friday afternoon when Wallace is scheduled to be arraigned.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department gave this account of the stabbing:
Someone called 911 Monday, just before midnight, to report a fight in the 16100 block of Canyon Road East.
Deputies responded and found Pilot on the ground near a plastic knife handle.
Witnesses said he got into his car after the fight and drove in reverse circles around the parking lot until the witnesses intervened and realized the driver was hurt.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies arrested Wallace at his grandmother’s home. She called police to say that her grandson told her he’d been in a fight at a gas station.
The two men knew each other and had some sort of ongoing dispute, investigators said.
