Suspected DUI driver hits WSP trooper on Interstate 5

By Craig Hill

March 10, 2018 07:59 AM

A motorist suspected of driving under the influence struck a Washington State Patrol trooper’s car Saturday morning on southbound Interstate 5 near Boeing Field, according to a tweet by trooper Rick Johnson.

The trooper’s vehicle was hit by the car during a traffic stop. Images of the scene show that an airbag deployed in the trooper’s vehicle. Johnson tweeted that injuries were minor, but it was unclear who was injured.

The driver that struck the trooper was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, Johnson tweeted.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

