Police beat: What if you take your hunting rifle to the burger joint and see what happens?

Editor’s note: Compiled from reports to Tacoma police and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
March 7: Pop quiz — You’ve got an active warrant for your arrest from the state Department of Corrections and a suspended driver’s license. What do you do?
A. Lay low and use public transit if you need to get around.
B. Drive past a sheriff’s deputy while putting on makeup, lose control temporarily and barely avoid hitting his patrol car.
The Parkland woman chose option B. The deputy, parked in the 10300 block of Golden Given Road East, spotted the woman’s car as it headed toward him.
The woman wasn’t watching the road. She was watching her rearview mirror as she brushed her face with makeup.
The car drifted, leaving its lane. Within two car lengths of the deputy’s vehicle, the woman caught herself and jerked her car back to a safer line.
The deputy flicked on his lights, turned, followed the woman and pulled her over. He spoke to the woman, 23.
She apologized for the near miss. She said her license was suspended. She said she had an arrest warrant from the state. The deputy cuffed her, placed her in the patrol car and ran a records check.
The warrant was confirmed. The deputy read the woman her rights. She said she understood them.
She added that she knew about the warrant, but she’d been in the hospital and couldn’t contact her community corrections officer. The deputy drove to the state Department of Corrections office in Parkland, and handed the woman off to waiting officers.
March 2: The Tacoma officer was sure he’d seen the man on the bicycle before, despite the denials.
Officers stopped the man at 10 p.m. for minor violations in the 7200 block of Pacific Avenue. He wasn’t wearing a helmet, the bike had no lights, and it was dark outside.
One officer recognized him. The man had been stopped the previous night, driving a white pickup truck and towing a red pickup truck that turned out to be stolen. A witness had said the man might be a gang member, but officers had decided the man was simply doing a friend a favor, and hadn’t known the red truck was stolen.
The officer recognized the man’s tattoos. He was wearing the same clothes he’d worn a day earlier.
“Hey, I remember you from the Chevron,” the officer said. “You were driving that white truck.”
The man said the officer was mistaken. The officer thought that was odd. He told the man about the bike violations and asked for his name.
The man wouldn’t give it. He said the violations weren’t a big deal and he didn’t want to incriminate himself.
The officer asked again. The man refused to identify himself again. After another try and another refusal, the officer decided to arrest the man for obstructing an investigation.
The officer searched the man’s pockets and found a set of three shaved keys, a primary tool for auto theft. Again, he asked the man’s name. Again, the man refused to give it. He said he was being profiled. He said he was riding to his girlfriend’s place and the officers should let him go. They could leave the bicycle with her.
Where did she live? The man gave a nearby address. Officers drove to the spot, and saw the white Toyota pickup from the previous night’s incident.
“Hey, that’s the truck I was talking about,” the officer said.
The man said he’d never seen the truck before. He denied ever driving it.
The officers, now suspicious, double-checked the reports from the previous day, and ran a records check on the white Toyota. It turned out to be stolen.
Officers questioned the man again. He denied any knowledge of the white truck, and denied that the officer had talked to him the previous day. He couldn’t explain why the white truck was parked at his girlfriend’s place.
Officers arrested him, still not certain of his name, and transported him to the Pierce County Jail. During booking, he finally gave his name. A records check revealed a misdemeanor arrest warrant and a criminal history that involved car theft.
March 2: Maybe, just maybe carrying a hunting rifle into the burger joint wasn’t the best idea. The 40-year-old Puyallup man did it anyway.
Sheriff’s deputies drove to the restaurant parking lot in the 17500 block of Canyon Road East, responding to a report of a suspicious person carrying a gun wrapped in a blanket.
They found the man and spoke to him. He gave his name.
Did he have a firearm in the blanket?
The man said yes. One deputy said he wanted to check the weapon to make sure it wasn’t stolen.
“Yeah, go ahead.”
The deputy unwrapped the blue flannel and found a lever-action Winchester 94 with a round in the chamber. A records check revealed the gun wasn’t stolen. It also revealed the man was a convicted felon who wasn’t supposed to have guns.
Deputies told the man he was under arrest and cuffed him.
“I’ve never heard of you can’t have a firearm if you’re a felon,” the man said.
He added that he bought the gun on the Craigslist website. He said he’d been arguing with his wife earlier, and took the rifle because he didn’t want her to get it. He said he was waiting for a ride when the deputies showed up.
As the man talked, his son arrived in the parking lot. The son said he was there to pick up his father. The deputies said the man was going to jail instead. They handed the man’s backpack and cell phones to the son, but not the rifle.
Deputies booked the man into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm. They secured the rifle in an evidence room.
