Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
John F. Flynn
Age: 61.
Description: 5 feet 11 and 220 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 8400 block of South 19th Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1994 of first-degree rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a woman. Convicted in 1988 of second-degree rape in Pierce County.
Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated and was recently released from the Special Commitment Center.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Henry W. Hauser Jr.
Age: 50.
Description: 6 feet and 325 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 2500 block of Martin Luther King Way, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2003 of third-degree assault with sexual motivation in Pierce County. Convicted in 2014 of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, sexual motivation, in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a teenage girl and forcing her to consume methamphetamine.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
