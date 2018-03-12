Woman fatally shot in Tacoma home is identified. Police say her son pulled the trigger

A Tacoma woman who police say was fatally shot by her son over the weekend has been identified as Rhonda Randle.

Her 28-year-old son called police about 4:30 a.m. Sunday to report that he’d killed his mother at their home in the 5300 block of East N Street.

Officers found Randle, 63, dead inside the home.

Her son was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and is expected to appear in court Monday afternoon.

Detectives have not released information about what led up to the shooting.