Woman sentenced for helping husband after he fatally shot another man in Tacoma

A woman accused of trying to help her husband after he shot and killed another man in Tacoma has been sentenced but should should avoid jail time.
Tracey Tamara Norris told detectives she did not drive her husband to Portland after the shooting, according to court records.
She maintained her innocence, even though she agreed to plead guilty March 6 to second-degree rendering criminal assistance as part of negotiations with prosecutors.
Superior Court Judge Frank Cuthbertson gave the 52-year-old a suspended sentence of 364 days in jail, which means she won’t have to serve the time if she avoids further trouble with the law.
Charging papers say Norris and Ray were in Portland together following the shooting of 41-year-old Hyson Sabb.
Ray killed Sabb during a drug-related dispute Sept. 3, 2016 in the 1500 block of South L Street, according to court records.
Sabb tried to intervene when Ray got upset with Sabb’s friend after she and Ray argued over marijuana, prosecutors argued at Ray’s trial.
Ray was sentenced in January to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
