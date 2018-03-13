Can you identify the men who tried to rob a Girl Scout selling cookies in Tacoma?

One of the men who tried to rob a Girl Scout selling cookies outside a Tacoma store flashed a handgun at the girl and her mother when he demanded money, police said.
The department has released a surveillance photo of the two suspected robbers in hopes that someone can help identify them.
The pair approached a Girl Scout and her mother about 6:20 p.m. Saturday as they sold cookies outside a Fred Meyer store in the 7200 block of Pacific Avenue South.
One of the men asked if they had change for a $100 bill, then lifted his sweatshirt to display a handgun tucked into the waistband.
The mother told the men she had no money, and they ran off.
No one was injured, the but the Girl Scout and her mother were shaken up.
The suspects were described as white men in their late teens or early 20s, both about 5-feet-6 with slender builds. They both wore dark-colored hooded sweatshirts or jackets during the attempted robbery.
Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
