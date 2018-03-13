A stolen motorcycle led to the death of man left to burn in Orting treehouse

A man accused of fatally shooting an acquaintance and leaving his body in a burning treehouse near Orting was angry that the other man stole his Harley Davidson motorcycle, records show.
Troy Joe Chute, 42, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and first-degree assault. He is expected to be arraigned this afternoon.
The victim, whose remains were found in a treehouse across the Carbon River, has not been identified.
A woman Chute allegedly shot in the foot during the confrontation is expected to recover.
Charging papers give this account:
The victims were inside the treehouse, which authorities said is sometimes used by transients, when Chute found them there “unexpectedly,” records show.
He accused the other man of stealing his motorcycle and they argued.
During the fight, Chute allegedly shot the other man in the chest and the woman in the foot.
He then used a wheelbarrow to push the woman to the riverbank about ¾ miles away.
Chute left her there while he crossed the swift-moving water alone and banged on the door of a home on Pioneer Way East to ask for help bringing the injured woman across the river.
Both men loaded her into an inflatable raft before ferrying her across the river.
Deputies responded to a 911 call about 3:30 a.m. and found the woman at the home with a gunshot wound to the foot.
The blood-covered wheelbarrow across the river had a pistol inside, and the treehouse had been lit on fire.
It was not immediately clear when the treehouse was set on fire.
Investigators found human remains and a rifle inside the destroyed treehouse.
Chute was found on a steep hillside near the river and taken into custody. A dog that was with him was dropped off to a family member.
