He felt so guilty about robbing a store that he tried to kill himself, records show

A man who robbed a Sumner convenience store last summer was so overwhelmed by guilt that he tried to kill himself, records show.
The 21-year-old is accused of holding up a gas station in the 800 block of Main Street on Aug. 31.
Witnesses said he covered his face with a bandana and put white rags under his hat to conceal his identity.
The robber held a clerk at gunpoint while demanding he give him cash in a paper bag. He then fled in a Jeep Cherokee.
Police obtained surveillance footage of the suspect and his vehicle, then notified other law enforcement agencies in the area that they were looking for the Jeep.
A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy recognized it parked outside a home near Lake Tapps while responding to an overdose and alerted Sumner police.
Court documents give this account:
The suspected robber returned home after the holdup and told his friend what happened, though the friend later said he thought the man was joking.
While driving to visit the suspected robber’s girlfriend, he asked his friend to pull over so he could use a portable toilet.
When the suspected robber didn’t come out after a long time, the friend went in and found the man had overdosed. He drove the man back to their home and called 911.
That’s when the deputy spotted the Jeep parked outside.
Rags consistent with how the robber disguised himself were found in the Jeep, along with Adidas shoes that matched the description of shoes worn by the robber.
On Tuesday, prosecutors charged the man with first-degree robbery. He is expected to be arraigned March 27.
