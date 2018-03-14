More Videos

Greg Schirato, the former state Department of Fish and Wildlife manager convicted of second-degree rape, was sentenced Wednesday morning in Thurston County Superior Court. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com
Greg Schirato, the former state Department of Fish and Wildlife manager convicted of second-degree rape, was sentenced Wednesday morning in Thurston County Superior Court. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Crime

Ex-Fish and Wildlife manager sentenced to more than 10 years for rape of co-worker

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

March 14, 2018 10:43 AM

Greg Schirato, the former state Department of Fish and Wildlife manager who was convicted of second-degree rape of a co-worker, was sentenced to 125 months to life in prison by Thurston County Superior Court Judge Jim Dixon on Wednesday.

Dixon also sentenced Schirato to 34 months in prison for a first-degree burglary conviction.

A jury found Schirato guilty in January of breaking into the woman’s home and raping her following a Fish and Wildlife Christmas dinner party at the downtown Olympia restaurant Mercato in December 2014. After the dinner, Schirato, the victim, and two others, continued their party at The Brotherhood, a downtown bar. The incident happened later that night as the victim slept in her Olympia home.

Wednesday’s sentencing concludes a case that took more than three years and was continued multiple times, Judge Dixon told a packed courtroom.

Dixon said he had received many letters of support about Schirato from family, friends and co-workers. He also acknowledged his conduct in the courtroom — that he was respectful, polite and wore a tie to court during the trial.

“Mr. Schirato presents himself as a person who has a lot of support, and he knows on occasion how to conduct himself in society,” said Dixon in leading up to his decision.

“But I have an obligation to our community,” he said. “I believe he (Schirato) is a predator. I believe the community needs to be protected from Mr. Schirato. I believe our community has the right to be heard, the victim to be heard and law enforcement to be heard, and they have been waiting for more than three years.”

After Dixon announced the sentencing, the victim, who testified during the sentencing that she can became so depressed as the case dragged on that she attempted to take her own life, burst into tears and was nearly inconsolable.

This story will be updated.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

