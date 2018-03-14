Driver of stolen truck leads cops on half hour chase through roads, yards and smashed cars

A driver led police on a 30-minute chase through the streets, parking lots and yards of King County on Tuesday before being arrested in unincorporated Kent.
There were no serious injuries.
The chase started in south Seattle at about 1:15 p.m. when police attempted to stop a Chevy pickup, believing the driver was involved in a shooting over the weekend. .
The suspect drove on Interstate 5, state Route 167 and on city streets and sidewalks.
Video from a King County Sheriff’s helicopter showed the vehicle driving through a gas station parking lot, past a school bus, across sidewalks and then hitting another vehicle.
At one point, police chased the driver into a cul-de-sac. Aerial video from KIRO showed the vehicle tearing up the front lawn of a home before smashing into vehicles and then getting away.
Police police used a PIT maneuver to stop him.
It turns out the driver was not involved in the weekend shooting. However, he will face charges of driving a stolen vehicle, eluding police and numerous charges of hit and run.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
