Crime

Man found dead on Tacoma street. Police believe he was shot

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

March 15, 2018 09:59 AM

A man was found dead outside a taxi cab early Thursday, and investigators believe he was shot.

Several people called 911 about 5 a.m. to report hearing shots fired in the 5800 block of South Montogomery Street.

Officers responded and found a man dead. He is believed to have been shot.

The victim has not been identified.

Detectives have not released details about the homicide.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted when it becomes available.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

