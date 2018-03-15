Man found dead on Tacoma street. Police believe he was shot

A man was found dead outside a taxi cab early Thursday, and investigators believe he was shot.
Several people called 911 about 5 a.m. to report hearing shots fired in the 5800 block of South Montogomery Street.
Officers responded and found a man dead. He is believed to have been shot.
The victim has not been identified.
Detectives have not released details about the homicide.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted when it becomes available.
